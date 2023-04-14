Scott’s Miracle Ride to travel cross country raising money for Columbus State nursing students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the last 13 years, a Columbus man and a group of his friends have traveled the country on motorcycles to raise money for various charities. It all started on his 50th birthday as a once-in-a-lifetime trip but has turned into an annual charity ride.

“It’s just a group of guys who try to do stuff to help kids in our community,” said founder Scott Ressmeyer.

When Country’s BBQ co-owner Scott Ressmeyer turned 50, he decided to take a trip on his motorcycle, visiting the continental 48 states in 21 days.

Upon his return to Columbus, friends offered to join him next year. The only problem, Ressmeyer wasn’t planning on doing it again the next year.

But that all changed when he got such an outpouring of support. So he decided to turn the ride into a charity event.

What’s now known as Scott’s Miracle Ride has raised millions of dollars for various charities.

“Knowing that you’ve touched someone’s life in a positive way, that’s the feeling that touches you in the heart,” said Ressmeyer.

This year the money raised will benefit Columbus State University’s Nursing Program for new technology for the mother-baby simulation lab.

“This will improve the students’ experience where we provide them with the opportunity to practice with typical and atypical scenarios, which will translate into their practice,” said simulation coordinator Jherika Tyler.

“With a simulation, we call experience the same number of births, complications and can all have the same confidence,” said senior nursing Lashay Paschal.

22 bikers will visit the four corners of the US and just about every place in between during their trip.

“Which will put us in the very tip of Maine. The very tip of Washington State, as far south as you can get to California and they Key West,” said Ressmeyer.

So, how do they raise money? At every stop, people ask questions. Once they tell their story... people donate.

“We could be getting gas. We could be in the local restaurant. We could just be sitting at a stop sign, and someone asks what we’re doing. And they find out... here’s a bunch of guys riding their motorcycles, helping the community,” said Ressmeyer.

May 22 is when the brotherhood of bikers will rev their engines and lift their kickstand to head off across country to raise money to purchase mother-baby simulation technology for CSU nursing students.

