Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain to reopen

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari announces reopening.

A zoo representative told News Leader 9 that they would officially open on April 15 after repairing severe weather damages.

Last month, two tigers went missing inside the property after a tornado moved through parts of southwest Georgia and east Alabama.

Both tigers were eventually captured.

Additionally, the park rep says no single exhibit or sanctuary went without being damaged.

The park welcomes guests to come out for the reopening.

