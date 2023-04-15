Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital

The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi hospital this year.(Women's Health - University of Mississippi Medical Center/Ladner Family)
By WLBT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Parents Haylee and Shawn Ladner celebrated Easter this year together with their quintuplets for the first time.

The couple was able to take in the day together while in neonatal intensive care at the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital.

The Ladners named their daughters Adalyn Elizabeth, Everleigh Rose, Malley Kate, Magnolia Mae and their son Jake Easton. They are all doing well since their birth two months ago.

The couple said after they suffered two miscarriages, they decided to use an artificial insemination procedure to help start their family.

“My numbers were so high, we were thinking twins,” Haylee Ladner said. “Then the doctor said, “There’s five.” And I was like, ‘How is this possible?’”

Caring for mom and her babies has been a team effort involving hospital staff, but all have been in good health.

WLBT asked the couple if they would try to have more children. They answered, “Five is enough.”

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Bernard Shaw
Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
Dancing Stars of Columbus cast
Dancing Stars of Columbus raises over $311,000 for Alzheimer’s Association
2016 Columbus murder trial ends in mistrial due to juror
Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly crash in Columbus
Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly crash in Columbus

Latest News

Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Meet Pearl: Pocket-sized Chihuahua certified as world’s shortest dog
Pearl the Chihuahua has been named the world’s shortest dog alive.
Pocket-sized Chihuahua becomes world’s shortest dog alive
Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
Revival on the River brings over 3,000 people out to worship in Phenix City
Revival on the River brings over 3,000 people out to worship in Phenix City