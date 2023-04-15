Revival on the River brings over 3,000 people out to worship in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A huge event brought thousands to Uptown Columbus and Phenix City.

The 7th Annual Revival on the River at the Phenix City Amphitheater was an evening of food, fun, fellowship, and music.

The faith-based event is put on by Take the City, and this year, News Leader 9 was told it lived up to expectations as more than 3,000 people filled up the amphitheater.

It was a celebration of worship, music, and prayer.

The goal was to promote unity among all the churches and people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis was the emcee at the event. Additionally, the first 3,000 people at the event received free Chick-fil-A.

