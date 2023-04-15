Business Break
Showers and Storms Overnight

Elise’s Forecast
Mild temperatures with showers/storms starting after 9 PM.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our beautiful and calm Saturday will come to a close with showers and a few thunderstorms in the mix. These will be brought on by a front making its way through, but fortunately most of the rain will have cleared out by the time we get out the door tomorrow! Meaning Sunday will be overall pleasant with highs in the upper 70s, a little bit of a breeze, and sunshine by the evening. Overnight Sunday night will be more seasonable with temps dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s. As we head into the work week you can expect sunshine to reign! We won’t see rain again until Friday. Temps will be overall pleasant with highs in the mid 70s Monday and low to mid 80s the rest of the week. Another cold front will push through Friday night bringing the earlier mentioned rain and will cool things back off to the mid and upper 70s for the next weekend and start of the next week.

