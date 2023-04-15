The Sunshine Returns Today but Tonight Could Feature Midnight Rain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve got a beautiful weekend on tap in the Valley that’s going to feature mostly dry conditions, but some rain is expected to creep in overnight. For today, we will be starting off with clear skies with temperatures in the 50s and the sunshine will warm us up to the mid-80s. Another front approaches later today which will build cloud cover in the evening bringing the Valley some Midnight Rain! The rain doesn’t last all night, but heading out the door tomorrow morning have the rain gear as another round of showers/storms are expected around 7 AM that will clear by lunchtime. The rest of Sunday remains dry and this will last into the work week! The Valley has a nice stretch of sunny dry days ahead with temperatures steadily warming up into the mid-80s by the end of the week!

