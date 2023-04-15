Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine

A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.(Rockwood Fire & Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Maine (AP) — A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page and advised residents “to stay clear!” It was unclear if there were injuries in the derailment. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It’s near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state.

The derailment is the latest one to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Business owners voice concerns on illegal truck parking
Bernard Shaw
Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
Dancing Stars of Columbus cast
Dancing Stars of Columbus raises over $311,000 for Alzheimer’s Association
2016 Columbus murder trial ends in mistrial due to juror
Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly crash in Columbus
Man charged with vehicular homicide in deadly crash in Columbus

Latest News

Lucas Helmke, an Australian father, powered through 3,206 pushups to break the world record for...
Man sets world record with more than 3,200 pushups in an hour
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors