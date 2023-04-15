“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dog attack leaving a woman without a part of her leg is still top of mind for the city of Columbus.

On March 6, a Pitbull named Cowboy was classified as vicious by Columbus Animal Care and Control. The dog’s owners trying to appeal that ruling, but were denied.

“I miss my dog, I ain’t got nobody I can throw the ball and play with anymore, but I’m surviving and making it. I’m trying to do everything can to get him back,” says dog owner, Edward Murray.

As it stands, Murray will not be seeing Cowboy anytime soon.

“I really hate that about my dog because I love my dog,” says Murray.

That’s because of a court order, or injunction, requested by the city so Cowboy will not be released until his fate is decided in superior court at the end of the month.

“The damage he did to Mrs. Golden is catastrophic and it’s abundantly clear that were he to be released, he would be a threat and could attack somebody else before the final petition is decided,” say the city’s attorney Thomas Gristina.

On March 1, Cowboy attacked Kim Golden, the chief operating officer of Neighborworks Columbus, as she was checking out the property next door. Golden losing about a quarter of her lower leg, and all of her foot and ankle.

“According to animal control and the evidence that we’ve included in the injunction hearing, Cowboy is one of the most vicious dogs that we’ve seen,” says Gristina

Murray disagrees.

“He acted like that because he was caught off guard, he’s not a vicious animal.”

An advisory meeting with Columbus Animal Care and Control board was held in response to the appeal of cowboy’s ‘vicious’ classification. The appeal was denied.

“This classification still does not say what the outcome or end result of cowboy will be and that’s not anything that animal control will say [determine] at this point,” says division manager, Canita Hardnett-Johnson.

The final say so in Cowboy’s possible euthanizing is up to superior court Judge John Martin later this month. By then, it will be Golden’s third time sharing the attack for a hearing.

“This could be voided if the owners of Cowboy would do the right thing which is what any other owners I know would’ve done,” says Gristina, “which is to agree to euthanize Cowboy.”

The hearing of Cowboy’s potential euthanization is Wednesday, April 26 at 1:30 p.m.

