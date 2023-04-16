Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following an overnight shooting in Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The shooting happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Dadeville, located approximately 60 miles northeast of Montgomery.

ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation opened its investigation around 11:45 p.m. at the request of Dadeville’s police chief.

The shooting happened near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street, ALEA said. The Alex City Outlook reports the shooting happened on N. Broadnax Street at Mahogany’s Masterpiece.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

A suspect and motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

WSFA 12 News has a crew en route to the area. Few other details are confirmed.

REACTION

First Baptist Church of Dadeville has called a community prayer vigil for 5 p.m. Sunday, with its pastor writing in a post shared by the church that he “stood outside of Lake Martin Hospital until 3 a.m. watching hearts break as families learned that their child had been shot -- or even worse, dead.”

Meet tonight at 5pm

Posted by First Baptist Church Dadeville on Sunday, April 16, 2023

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard Shaw
Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
1 injured in shooting on Diane Ave., Columbus police investigates
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart...
Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer
Dancing Stars of Columbus cast
Dancing Stars of Columbus raises over $311,000 for Alzheimer’s Association
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman

Latest News

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
1 injured in shooting on Diane Ave., Columbus police investigates
Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
Revival on the River brings over 3,000 people out to worship in Phenix City
Revival on the River brings over 3,000 people out to worship in Phenix City
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman