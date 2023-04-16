WATCH: News conference on 4 people killed, multiple injured in Dadeville shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Four people are dead and multiple people are injured following a shooting in Dadeville on Saturday night.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report the shooting happened at 10:34 CT on Broadnax Street. The exact number of injuries is unknown at this time. The identifies of the victims have not been released.

This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 16, 2023

A news conference is scheduled for 10AM CT / 11AM ET from Dadeville.

