WATCH: News conference on 4 people killed, multiple injured in Dadeville shooting

By Reagan Ranzer and WTVM News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Four people are dead and multiple people are injured following a shooting in Dadeville on Saturday night.

[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH 10AM CT NEWS CONFERENCE]

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report the shooting happened at 10:34 CT on Broadnax Street. The exact number of injuries is unknown at this time. The identifies of the victims have not been released.

A news conference is scheduled for 10AM CT / 11AM ET from Dadeville.

Stay with WTVM on-air and online for updates.

