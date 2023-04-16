Beautiful Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was gloomy for most of the day today, but things are on the mend as we head into the overnight hours. Clouds and light showers are making their way out now and behind them - nice, dry air settling in. It will be a bit cooler heading out the door tomorrow with temps in the mid and upper 40s, and the afternoon will be pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. Plenty of sunshine to go around starting tomorrow through Thursday afternoon! Things will warm up quickly heading into Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s again, and we will see mid and upper 80s for the rest of the work week. Changes come again Friday with the passage of a nice front, but the timing is not precise on this just yet, so we will have to keep you updated as we get through the week. For now, expect gloomy conditions and a chance of rain Friday through the middle of next week, with temperatures a little more seasonable in the upper 70s.

