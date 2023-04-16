Business Break
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night

Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead and another injured following a Saturday night shooting in Columbus.

The shooting happened at Warren Williams Apartments near Buena Vista Road according to authorities.

The identify of the victim has not been released at this time. A suspect has also not been named in the shooting.

Stay with WTVM on-air and online for updates.

