One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead and another injured following a Saturday night shooting in Columbus.
The shooting happened at Warren Williams Apartments near Buena Vista Road according to authorities.
The identify of the victim has not been released at this time. A suspect has also not been named in the shooting.
