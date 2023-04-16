Rainy in Spots this Morning, but the Dry Weather is on the way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning in the Valley, conditions are warm and muggy due to the cold front stretching across the midwest at the moment. Warm air leads ahead of the cold front boundary that helps develop rain and this is why temps are in the mid-60s this morning. There are a few light showers passing through this morning and this trend will continue into the late afternoon. This rain is very isolated, so not everyone will see the rainfall, and don’t worry if you do get caught in a passing shower because it won’t last very long. The rain clears by the evening and the clouds begin to thin out as well. Looking ahead to the work week, the Valley is transitioning into a drier and warmer weather pattern; however, temperatures will not return to the 80s until Tuesday. This dry trend is great news for the Valley because the Lyrid Meteor Shower is going on this week so the skies will be nice and clear at night making for excellent viewing conditions.

