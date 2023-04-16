Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rainy in Spots this Morning, but the Dry Weather is on the way!

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Planner Today
Planner Today(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning in the Valley, conditions are warm and muggy due to the cold front stretching across the midwest at the moment. Warm air leads ahead of the cold front boundary that helps develop rain and this is why temps are in the mid-60s this morning. There are a few light showers passing through this morning and this trend will continue into the late afternoon. This rain is very isolated, so not everyone will see the rainfall, and don’t worry if you do get caught in a passing shower because it won’t last very long. The rain clears by the evening and the clouds begin to thin out as well. Looking ahead to the work week, the Valley is transitioning into a drier and warmer weather pattern; however, temperatures will not return to the 80s until Tuesday. This dry trend is great news for the Valley because the Lyrid Meteor Shower is going on this week so the skies will be nice and clear at night making for excellent viewing conditions.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard Shaw
Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
1 injured in shooting on Diane Ave., Columbus police investigates
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart...
Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer
Dancing Stars of Columbus cast
Dancing Stars of Columbus raises over $311,000 for Alzheimer’s Association
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman

Latest News

Mild temperatures with showers/storms starting after 9 PM.
Showers and Storms Overnight
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast
The Sunshine Returns Today but Tonight Could Feature Midnight Rain
Friday Evening Weather On the Go
Friday Evening Weather On the Go