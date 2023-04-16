Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Reports: Multiple people injured after a shooting in Dadeville, Alabama

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Alabama, according to reports.
Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in Alabama, according to reports.(Source: Gray News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - Multiple people have been injured in a Saturday night shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, WSFA reports.

Dadeville Council Member Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told CNN the shooting happened in the downtown area, but the number of injured was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernard Shaw
Columbus-based gang member sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
1 injured in shooting on Diane Ave., Columbus police investigates
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart...
Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer
Dancing Stars of Columbus cast
Dancing Stars of Columbus raises over $311,000 for Alzheimer’s Association
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman
“Vicious” label remains for dog who attacked a Columbus woman

Latest News

4 dead, multiple others injured in Dadeville, Alabama shooting
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
New push on US-run free electronic tax-filing system for all
Orthodox Christian worshipers and their traditional Easter baskets are blessed during Easter...
Dozens of POWs freed as Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter
FILE - A sign is displayed at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., on Aug. 28,...
Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence