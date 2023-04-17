Business Break
Another Chilly One Tonight

Elise’s Forecast
Chilly again out the door Tuesday
Chilly again out the door Tuesday
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pleasantly cool day will make way for another chilly night ahead with mostly clear skies. Expect temps to be in the mid 40s heading out the door again, but warming to the low 80s by Tuesday afternoon! We stay dry and the warm up continues moving into the middle and end of the week with highs expected to stay in the mid and upper 80s Wednesday through Friday. Some rain will enter into the picture again (briefly) Friday afternoon and into the first half of the weekend, so keep the rain gear handy Saturday! This will be pushed through by a cold front that will cool us down for Sunday through the middle of the next work week. The good news though - right now Saturday is the biggest spot of rain on our radar! So you can enjoy nice, dry weather for most of the next 9 days.

