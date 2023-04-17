Community reacting after Alabama birthday party mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Public officials, schools and community members are speaking out following a mass shooting during a sweet-16 birthday party in Dadeville Saturday.

Tallapoosa County Commissioner TC Coley spoke Monday morning about the senseless tragedy. Coley says the community is rallying around the victims and their families.

“You never want to see a tragedy like this, but if you’re going to have a tragedy, you want to have a supportive community, you want great first responders and things of that nature,” Coley said. “This community has been very fortunate to have that on the circumstances.”

Coley added that this tragedy will affect the community in the years to come.

“We have at least four families that are in the process of making final arrangements for their children. We also have 28 of the families whose children are in various states of my health, ranging from critical condition and some people with non-life threatening injuries. So, people are going to be dealing with this for months, if not years to come.”

Coley asked that people focus on supporting the families and prayers for healing instead of politics.

“I know that it was gonna be a lot of discussion around the debate about guns and gun control and legislation and stuff like that,” Coley added. “Unfortunately, that debate was going on before this event, it will continue after this event. So, for us, we will ask for prayers and people to focus on supporting the families and not to politicize this more than it has to be.”

Tallapoosa County Public Schools. Superintendent Raymond C. Porter spoke briefly during the Sunday morning news conference, thanking the community for its prayers and for law enforcement. Porter said he wanted to be clear that the shooting does not represent the Dadeville community. He added that counseling would be available to the system’s students starting Monday.

Pike Road Schools in Montgomery County also released a statement after learning one of its students was present during the shooting.

“There was a shooting last night in Dadeville, Alabama. This is an evolving situation that impacts other school systems. We can only share information as it relates to Pike Road Schools. Many of our students know the victims of this tragedy. We can confirm one of our students was present and was impacted. We continue to pray for healing and comfort for all the students, families, and communities suffering in the wake of this tragic and sad event. We encourage everyone in the community to respect the privacy of those directly impacted. Counselors will be available at Pike Road High School this week. Local clergy will also be available for those who want to speak with one of them. More details may emerge as the situation evolves and authorities continue to investigate. We will supply additional information when it is available and post it on our social media networks. Continue to pray for all of the victims and their families.”

The mass shooting brought reactions from Alabama’s political and educational leaders, who offered prayers for those affected by Saturday’s violence.

“Today, our hearts are heavy as we stand alongside our fellow officers with the Dadeville Police Department, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and the rest of the Dadeville community as they grieve the loss of four young individuals in a senseless tragedy. We ask that you please lift up this community in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days as they continue to cope with the loss and tragedy they have experienced. I can ensure all citizens that our Agency, along with the assistance of both local and federal partners, are working diligently to conduct a thorough and methodical investigation, to bring justice to bear to the victims and their loved ones.”

“On behalf of the entire State Department of Education, we are shocked and saddened to hear about the unconscionable act of violence that has taken innocent lives and injured many others. Although this did not occur on school premises, the care and concern educators have for their students go beyond the classroom and into communities. We grieve alongside the families and friends impacted by this tragic event. Although law enforcement is still investigating this incident, we know that multiple communities and high schools are affected by this tragedy. We are working with each superintendent to provide supports as they need them in the days and weeks ahead.”

My heart breaks waking up to the news this morning out of Tallapoosa County. Please join me in lifting up the victims, their loved ones, and the Dadeville community in prayer. My office will continue to monitor the situation as details emerge. — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) April 16, 2023

This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) April 16, 2023

I ask all Alabamians to join me in lifting the Dadeville community toward the the Lord so He may shower everyone who suffered injury and loss with the strength, love, and consolation that only He can provide. “Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted” Matthew 5:4 — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) April 16, 2023

Heather and I are heartbroken to hear the news out of Dadeville this morning. Our prayers are with the victims, their loved ones, and the community. — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) April 16, 2023

My heart is so heavy to hear the news out of Dadeville and Louisville last night. Week after week, we mourn loss of life from senseless violence and I ask my colleagues how many more will it take?



How much more death will it take before you believe enough is enough. — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) April 16, 2023

The Attorney General has reached out and offered assistance to local officials in Tallapoosa County. We lift up in prayer all who have been impacted by the events in Dadeville and will support efforts to bring accountability to those who caused this tragic incident. — Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) April 16, 2023

Heartbreaking news overnight from Dadeville. Praying this Sunday morning for all of the victims, their families, and the entire Dadeville community. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) April 16, 2023

