Cool start to the workweek, Warmer days ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the workweek starts off a little cooler than average, it will be warming up and become quite a bit above average by mid week.

Temperatures are in the 40s to start Monday. It will be a sunny and breezy day as it stays a little on the cool side for mid April, especially in the shade. Highs between 71 and 75 degrees.

After the 40s Monday morning, highs reach the low 70s during the afternoon. Feeling pretty good in the sun, but cooler at times with the breeze. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A startlit sky tonight. With high pressure in control and lighter winds, we’ll have a chilly overnight. Lows mostly between 40 and 45 degrees early Tuesday north of Columbus, in the mid 40s in the city with mid to upper 40s elsewhere.

We'll be in the 40s area-wide early Tuesday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Lots of sun returns Tuesday. A few high clouds at most. Light winds and warmer afternoon temperatures arrive. Highs in the low 80s.

Noticeably warmer Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As our sunny streak continues, we top out in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Morning lows will mostly be in the 50s.

Rain chances hold off until at least Friday when a few isolated showers may creep into the picture. As it stands now, Saturday is our best chance to see spots of rain and storms ahead of a cold front. We expect that front to more or less clear the area by Sunday allowing us to dry out and cool down again. Lows could be back in the 40s again early next week.

Sunny most of the workweek allowing temperatures to warm up a little each day. Our best chance of showers will be from late Friday into Saturday at this point. Another noticeable cool down early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

