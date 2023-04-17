Cool start to the workweek, Warmer days ahead
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the workweek starts off a little cooler than average, it will be warming up and become quite a bit above average by mid week.
Temperatures are in the 40s to start Monday. It will be a sunny and breezy day as it stays a little on the cool side for mid April, especially in the shade. Highs between 71 and 75 degrees.
A startlit sky tonight. With high pressure in control and lighter winds, we’ll have a chilly overnight. Lows mostly between 40 and 45 degrees early Tuesday north of Columbus, in the mid 40s in the city with mid to upper 40s elsewhere.
Lots of sun returns Tuesday. A few high clouds at most. Light winds and warmer afternoon temperatures arrive. Highs in the low 80s.
As our sunny streak continues, we top out in the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Morning lows will mostly be in the 50s.
Rain chances hold off until at least Friday when a few isolated showers may creep into the picture. As it stands now, Saturday is our best chance to see spots of rain and storms ahead of a cold front. We expect that front to more or less clear the area by Sunday allowing us to dry out and cool down again. Lows could be back in the 40s again early next week.
