Father speaks on son’s legacy after loosing him to the Dadeville shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The tragic shooting has left the Dadeville community in shock and at a loss for words.

The Father of 19-year-old Marsiah Collins of Opelika spoke with News Leader 9 about the legacy his son leaves behind.

“It feel like somebody ripped my heart out of my body”, said Martin Collins Jr. father of 19-year-old Marsiah Collins.

Crime scene tape is back up where the unfortunate mass shooting took place Saturday night leaving four dead and 32 injured. A clean up crew was seen bringing in massive boxes of trash bags into the dance studio where a sweet-16 birthday party turned into a horrific event.

Right behind the studio, puddles of blood were found throughout the parking lot.

The Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox has confirmed all four identities of those who lost their lives the night of the shooting. 18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell of Camphill. 23-year-old Corbin Holston of Dadeville. 19-year-old Marsiah Collins of Opelika and 17-year-old Shaunkivia Smith of Dadeville.

“When I was 19 I met a girl, when I was 20 we had a baby and now I am 40 and by baby gone,” said Collins Jr.

Father of Collins, Martin Collins jr said the situations doesn’t feel real. Collins leaves behind two sisters and an older brother.

“Somebody cut our dreams short with our son,” said Collins Jr.

Collins jr said his son was accepted to Louisiana State University and planned to start this fall after taking a year off to be with his mother who is struggling with diabetes.

“My son was strong, he was positive he was a devoted brother,a devoted son a devoted family member, friend. He loved God he trusted God with his life and his heart, he was a talented musician.”

The veteran said during his time in Iraq ..all he could think about was getting home alive to be with his first born son.

“That was my motivation to get home was to come home to my son. And somebody ended my dream. Everyday I dedicated my life for the last 19 years. I did for my son.”

Marsiah Collins was a football player at Opelika High School and was on the track and field team… his father said he was at every game and if he couldn’t be there in person he watched the games on his phone. ... Now in pain knowing he will never see his son again.

“How many kids are we going to bury before this stops, how many more parents do you have to talk to like me how many more grieving fathers and hurtful parents that you have to talk to about this before we realize that guns are the problem,” said Collins Jr.

Collins Jr. said funeral arrangements are underway.

