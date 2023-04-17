Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari reopens to public, discusses additional plans

PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) - The Wild Animal Safari held a press conference discussing phase one of their reopening, additional reopening plans, new exhibits and timelines on Saturday, April 15.

The reopening of Wild Animal Safari’s three and a half mile drive-thru safari will mark the completion of the first phase. It was a little less than a month ago that a tornado came through LaGrange - causing major damage to the business.

The crew and the animals are both excited for the re-opening. The zoo director says it will probably be a year before the safari will be all the way up and back in full swing but that isn’t stopping residents from coming to support.

“We love coming here - it’s something that our granddaughter enjoys and we brought some new friends along this time,” said a resident.

The Wild Animal Safari is back on a regular schedule.

