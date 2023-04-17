Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Popular pottery studio under new ownership in Columbus

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A popular Columbus business recently dealing with tragedy is now under new ownership with a name change.

Ursula Dietz was the original owner of Bareware Pottery Studio on Woodruff Road. Last October, 64-year-old Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue.

The business has remained open since the tragedy, but a long-time patron and friend of Dietz took over as owner on April 1. She says she wants to keep the business going to honor Dietz.

“I knew Ursula personally and I was a customer here since she opened. I didn’t want to see Bareware go away. It’s very important to me. The traditions that my family has, and I know that it is for other families as well and I really just didn’t want to see it go away,” said Louise Ramsey, new owner of the pottery studio.

Louise Ramsey says you’ll still see the same staff including family members of Dietz. You’ll also soon see a new business logo and a slightly different name - Bareware Pottery and Craft Studio.

Ursula’s son, 25-year-old Kevin Dietz, was arrested in connection to his mother’s death. He’s charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
1 injured in shooting on Diane Ave., Columbus police investigates
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting

Latest News

Save the Date: 10th annual Mother Son Dance in Columbus
Save the Date: 10th annual Mother Son Dance in Columbus
Bareware Pottery Studio now under new ownership
Bareware Pottery Studio under new ownership
Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari reopens to public, discusses additional plans
Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari reopens to public, discusses additional plans
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting