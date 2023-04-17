Popular pottery studio under new ownership in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A popular Columbus business recently dealing with tragedy is now under new ownership with a name change.

Ursula Dietz was the original owner of Bareware Pottery Studio on Woodruff Road. Last October, 64-year-old Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter were shot and killed at Ursula’s home on Hilton Avenue.

The business has remained open since the tragedy, but a long-time patron and friend of Dietz took over as owner on April 1. She says she wants to keep the business going to honor Dietz.

“I knew Ursula personally and I was a customer here since she opened. I didn’t want to see Bareware go away. It’s very important to me. The traditions that my family has, and I know that it is for other families as well and I really just didn’t want to see it go away,” said Louise Ramsey, new owner of the pottery studio.

Louise Ramsey says you’ll still see the same staff including family members of Dietz. You’ll also soon see a new business logo and a slightly different name - Bareware Pottery and Craft Studio.

Ursula’s son, 25-year-old Kevin Dietz, was arrested in connection to his mother’s death. He’s charged with two counts of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

