Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Roosters used for cockfighting found smuggled in vehicles crossing into US, officials say

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in...
Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Several live roosters commonly used for cockfighting were recently discovered hidden in vehicles at the Laredo Port of Entry on separate occasions, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last week officers found six live roosters stuffed in stockings under the front seats and in the center console of a pickup truck.

Four other live roosters were discovered hidden in the console of a different pickup at the end of March.

“We remain committed to upholding our agriculture mission, preventing the spread of animal diseases and preventing the exploitation of live animals,” said port director Alberto Flores.

The roosters from both seizures were taken to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
1 injured in shooting on Diane Ave., Columbus police investigates
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting

Latest News

A lightning strike is suspected to have hit a boat, killing one person and injuring another.
Captain killed, passenger injured after lightning strikes boat, officials say
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says his North American trip was quite successful
Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.
A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday.
Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting