Save the Date: 10th annual Mother Son Dance in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner and there’s no better way to celebrate than all mothers, or mother-like figures, and sons to dance the night away!

The 10th annual Mother Son Dance is set to take place Saturday, May 13, from 6 - 8 p.m. at The Party Place in Columbus. This year’s theme is “The Masquerade.”

The dance is designed to give mothers an evening to bond while having fun and dancing with their sons.

Kirsten King, the founder of the Mother Son Dance, has been hosting this event for 10 years in Columbus - in which it has been a huge success catering to 200-plus mothers and sons.

“The goal is to provide an experience for mothers to show their sons that they are relatable, know how to have a great time and dress to impress. When I started this dance, my son was 10 years old and now he is 20 years old. This dance was one key annual event that truly helped nurture our bond, and still to this day we laugh and reflect on the memories created over the years at the dance,” says King.

The event will include a red carpet to showcase the mothers and sons, a 360 Photo Booth, a photographer to capture all the special moments, door prizes, delicious food, treats, and more. Guests can partake in the Mother Son Dance Off and Best-Dressed Contest.

To attend this event or to read more information, click HERE.

