Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Save the Date: 10th annual Mother Son Dance in Columbus

Save the Date: 10th annual Mother Son Dance in Columbus
Save the Date: 10th annual Mother Son Dance in Columbus(Source: Kirsten King Marketing)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner and there’s no better way to celebrate than all mothers, or mother-like figures, and sons to dance the night away!

The 10th annual Mother Son Dance is set to take place Saturday, May 13, from 6 - 8 p.m. at The Party Place in Columbus. This year’s theme is “The Masquerade.”

The dance is designed to give mothers an evening to bond while having fun and dancing with their sons.

Kirsten King, the founder of the Mother Son Dance, has been hosting this event for 10 years in Columbus - in which it has been a huge success catering to 200-plus mothers and sons.

“The goal is to provide an experience for mothers to show their sons that they are relatable, know how to have a great time and dress to impress. When I started this dance, my son was 10 years old and now he is 20 years old. This dance was one key annual event that truly helped nurture our bond, and still to this day we laugh and reflect on the memories created over the years at the dance,” says King.

The event will include a red carpet to showcase the mothers and sons, a 360 Photo Booth, a photographer to capture all the special moments, door prizes, delicious food, treats, and more. Guests can partake in the Mother Son Dance Off and Best-Dressed Contest.

To attend this event or to read more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
1 injured in shooting on Diane Ave., Columbus police investigates
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting

Latest News

Bareware Pottery Studio now under new ownership
Popular pottery studio under new ownership in Columbus
Bareware Pottery Studio now under new ownership
Bareware Pottery Studio under new ownership
Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari reopens to public, discusses additional plans
Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari reopens to public, discusses additional plans
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting