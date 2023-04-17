Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Smiths Station teen killed in single-vehicle crash near Lee Road 179

According to officials, the crash occurred on Lee Road 179 - near the intersection of Lee Road...
According to officials, the crash occurred on Lee Road 179 - near the intersection of Lee Road 246 - around 5 a.m. on Monday morning, April 17.(Canva)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A teenager is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Smiths Station.

According to officials, the crash occurred on Lee Road 179 - near the intersection of Lee Road 246 - around 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 16.

14-year-old Jackson Stringfellow was pronounced dead at approximately 6:30 a.m. EST, according to Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton.

The wreck is being investigated by ALEA.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
1 injured in shooting on Diane Ave., Columbus police investigates
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Alabama city mourns 4 dead, 28 wounded in birthday party mass shooting

Latest News

One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Save the Date: 10th annual Mother Son Dance in Columbus
Save the Date: 10th annual Mother Son Dance in Columbus