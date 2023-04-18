Business Break
1 killed, 4 hurt in ethanol plant explosion in Nebraska

Explosion reported at green plains ethanol plant
By Lorena Carmona and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) - One employee is dead, while another employee, along with three contractors, were sent to the hospital on Monday after an explosion at the Green Plains Ethanol Plant in Wood River.

The employee was fatally injured at the facility “during routine maintenance and repairs on a whole stillage tank,” said a Green Plains spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the plant was not operational at the time of the explosion.

Hall County Emergency Manager Jon Rosenlund told KSNB that just before 2:45 p.m., a 911 came into the dispatch center about the explosion

Rosenlund said Wood River Fire and EMS along with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched. He deferred all questions to the sheriff’s office, who were still on the scene around 3:30 p.m.

The second employee and three contractors on site who were injured are receiving medical treatment, the company said.

“We send our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of our employee,” the spokesperson said.

The company said they are cooperating with the authorities and will be investigating the accident.

This is the same facility where a fire was reported on Friday in a grain leg.

Copyright 2023 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

