2 Opelika men arrested on felony theft charges, Auburn police say

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Opelika men are behind bars and charged with first-degree theft.

According to Auburn police, 40-year-old Jonathan Griggs and 47-year-old Christoper Bailey were arrested for an incident that happened at a business located in the 900 block of Lee Road 10 on April 10.

Officers received reports on property being stolen from the business by multiple suspects.

During an investigation, Griggs and Bailey were developed as suspects.

On April 13, the two men were arrested following warrants being obtained by authorities.

They were taken to the Lee County Jail and are being held on $5,000 bonds.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.