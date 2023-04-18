Evening fire damages building on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A south Columbus fire damages a building on Victory Drive.
Fire officials said they received calls around 7:30 p.m. concerning a structure at 3207 Victory Drive being on fire.
There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.
