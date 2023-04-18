Evening fire damages building on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A south Columbus fire damages a building on Victory Drive.

Fire officials said they received calls around 7:30 p.m. concerning a structure at 3207 Victory Drive being on fire.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was injured.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more about this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.