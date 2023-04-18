Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former Georgia star Nolan Smith speaks at local FCA banquet

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Georgia Bulldog linebacker and projected first round draft pick Nolan Smith was in Columbus on Monday night.

Smith, a Savannah, GA native, was the guest speaker at the 2023 FCA Spring Banquet at St. Luke Ministry Center.

Smith spoke to the crowd about his football journey and how his faith has helped him get to this point in his life.

“Just keep your head down and keep grinding,” Smith said. “My freshman year of college I had zero stars, zero offers... Always take a chance on yourself.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the crash occurred on Lee Road 179 - near the intersection of Lee Road...
Smiths Station teen killed in single-vehicle crash near Lee Road 179
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 32 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Evening fire damages local auto repair shop on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Evening fire damages building on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
One injured in overnight shooting near Lois Ave. in Columbus
One injured in overnight shooting near Lois Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

The River Dragons were 3-2 against the Rockers in the regular season.
River Dragons to begin playoff run Wednesday vs. Rockers
College signings held at Brookstone, Central and Stewart County
College signings held at Brookstone, Central and Stewart County
Columbus High lacrosse prepares for the playoffs
Columbus High lacrosse prepares for the playoffs
Coach Sparks and the Patriots are currently 13-7-1 on the season and 7-3 in region play.
Northside baseball coach “locked in” for his 15th season