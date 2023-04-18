Former Georgia star Nolan Smith speaks at local FCA banquet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Former Georgia Bulldog linebacker and projected first round draft pick Nolan Smith was in Columbus on Monday night.

Smith, a Savannah, GA native, was the guest speaker at the 2023 FCA Spring Banquet at St. Luke Ministry Center.

Smith spoke to the crowd about his football journey and how his faith has helped him get to this point in his life.

“Just keep your head down and keep grinding,” Smith said. “My freshman year of college I had zero stars, zero offers... Always take a chance on yourself.”

