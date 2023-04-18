Business Break
Greenville man arrested for Auburn identity theft crimes, police say

Antonio Deshun Holcomb
Antonio Deshun Holcomb(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Greenville man is behind bars for identity theft crimes in Auburn, police say.

According to Auburn police, 23-year-old Antonio Deshun Holcomb’s arrest stemmed from multiple reports of check fraud in January. Officers say they met with numerous victims who claimed their checks were never received by the intended payee.

Additionally, victims reported that the checks were changed and used in fraudulent transactions at several banks.

During the investigation, Holcomb was developed as a suspect and arrest warrants were obtained for three counts of identity theft.

The suspect was found by the Greenville Police Department in Alabama and taken into custody on April 16.

The next day, Holcomb was transported to the Auburn Police Department, booked in Lee County and held on a $15,000 bond.

