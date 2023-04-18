Local officials attend Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission’s annual golf tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many local officials were testing their golfing skills Monday afternoon at the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission’s Annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament.

There were prizes for the best golfer and the golfer with the lowest score. The funds from the tournament goes towards programs that keep Columbus beautiful.

“It is so important because it’s our annual fundraiser which helps to contribute to funds available to assist with our programs and initiatives that we do throughout the year.”

“We’re super excited this year we re-named it to Keep Columbus Beautiful’s Mayor’s Golf Tournament. We’re so excited that he agreed to be the face of our golf tournament.”

Today’s tournament is one of the many events KCBC is hosting this week in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday.

