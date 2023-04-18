More Warm & Sunny Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What a day! Sunny skies for everyone in the Valley and temps topping out in the low and mid 80s. Clear skies stick around with us into the overnight hours tonight, allowing us to cool off to the low 50s before heading out the door tomorrow. Wednesday will follow the same warming trend with temps creeping into the mid and upper 80s for most places. The sunshine sticks around too! In fact, you don’t have to worry about a thing rain wise until late Friday evening and the first part of Saturday. I know that’s not what most folks want to hear for their weekend forecast, but the good news is that the rain should be out of here by the afternoon. Behind Saturday’s storms will come a big cool down! From mid 80s Friday to mid 70s Saturday... then to mid and upper 60s Sunday! The cooler air sticks around into the next work week and the sunshine will make a return from Sunday through the middle of the next week before rain creeps back in.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.