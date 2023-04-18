Muscogee County School Board announces recent leadership changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Other issues and accomplishments were discussed at the most Muscogee County School Board meeting, including a leadership change at one of the top schools in the entire state.

The school district honored the county’s three Teacher of the Year finalists.

They are Nicole Radney, a 2nd-grade teacher at Matthews Elementary, Charlene Greene, an 8th-grade language arts teacher at Richards Middle and Tasha Morman, a 5th-grade teacher at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

The board also approved Sonya Allen as the next principal of Columbus High School, with a longtime leader Dr. Marvin Crumbs reportedly the new principal at Marietta High School.

Additionally, Duana Wizzard became Richard Middle School’s new principal.

