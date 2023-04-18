Muscogee County School District postpones vote on time change proposal

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District gave an update on the proposal for time changes for the new school year.

During the most recent school board meeting, the board was expected to vote on the proposal, but the school district postponed the vote.

They still hope to get more input on the proposal to change the start and end times for elementary, middle and high school.

The board says attendance was pretty low for forums they held leading up to the vote. So they want to ensure they hear from more parents before making the decision.

They think people weren’t aware of the meetings because many parents may not have updated their information in order to receive emails and robocalls.

“It’s important for parents to have their information updated infinite campus,” said Director of Communication Kimberly Wright. “I stress to the parents if you do not receive any of the communication please contact your schools or contact your principals and let them know that you want to update your information.”

Under the proposed change, elementary students would attend classes from 7:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Middle School schoolers would go from 8:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m., and high schoolers from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A vote on the proposal is expected on May 15.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.