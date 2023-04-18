National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department is partnering with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to hold the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 22, in Columbus.

Residents will be about to dispose of their unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department at 5601 Veterans Parkway.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” said Jessica Ricks, Opioid and Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the West Central Health District. “The Drug Take Back is a community-wide effort to help prevent misuse and overdose of these drugs.”

Last October, 324 tons of unused medications were collected at nearly 5,000 collection sites around the US. Locally in Columbus, about 700 pounds were collected.

National take back days are hosted during the last Saturdays of April and October.

