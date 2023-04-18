Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to be held in Columbus

(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department is partnering with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office to hold the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, April 22, in Columbus.

Residents will be about to dispose of their unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department at 5601 Veterans Parkway.

“Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands,” said Jessica Ricks, Opioid and Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the West Central Health District. “The Drug Take Back is a community-wide effort to help prevent misuse and overdose of these drugs.”

Last October, 324 tons of unused medications were collected at nearly 5,000 collection sites around the US. Locally in Columbus, about 700 pounds were collected.

National take back days are hosted during the last Saturdays of April and October.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the crash occurred on Lee Road 179 - near the intersection of Lee Road...
Smiths Station teen killed in single-vehicle crash near Lee Road 179
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 32 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Evening fire damages local auto repair shop on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Evening fire damages building on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
One injured in overnight shooting near Lois Ave. in Columbus
One injured in overnight shooting near Lois Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes 39 nurses to residency program
Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes 39 nurses to residency program
The war on fentanyl continues in the Alabama statehouse. Representatives unanimously passed a...
Ala. House approves mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl
Former Doctors Hospital building to become freestanding Children’s Hospital
Former Doctors Hospital building to become freestanding children’s hospital