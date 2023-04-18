New affordable housing coming to South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Elliot’s Walk was the vision of Hal Averett a well-known Columbus Builder. Williams says when Averett retired he wanted to give back to his community in some way.

Cathy Williams says, “So he had a vision for this piece of property that was owned by some family members that he went to church with and that he had known for years and he talked them into donating this property to the church the First Baptist Church who in turn donated it to us to do an affordable housing subdivision.”

Residents from the area say this is exactly what this area needs.

Ethel Valentine says, “We hardly ever get anything on this side of town so I think we really need that. It will be very great for the area. I know its some people who cant afford regular rent, and based on the income-affordable housing they’ll be able to do that

Not only will this area have 43 single-family homes, it will also have 130 affordable apartments for residents 55 years and over, and 56 multi-family houses. Williams says they want this development to be a community for everyone.

Cathy Williams says, “It is built for affordable families so for a family of four that’s around $55,000 a year and family income that’s who we want to serve here that’s who we want to show that they can be homeowners.”

One resident I spoke with who came out to see how the new development was coming along says she loves the idea that it is affordable housing.

“It’s just thrilling and these houses are so bright looking as I stand here in so many different sizes it’s wonderful to see I’m happy that I came out here today to see this and to see the new roads going in and so forth it’s going to be a real plus for Columbus,” Alice Budge said.

NeighborWorks provides assistance to help anyone become a homeowner.

Cathy Williams says, “We meet every person at the door and help them on their journey to be a homeowner it could be credit it could be savings it could be down payment and we will work with them to make sure that they are prepared to be a new homeowner.”

If you would like to contribute to NeighborWorks so they can continue to create developments like this one they are hosting a benefit concert May 6th at The Loft in Uptown Columbus.

