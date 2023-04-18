Opelika residents gather to remember a local victim of Dadeville shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Opelika native was one of four people who were killed when a mass shooting broke out at a crowded Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville Saturday night. The mother of Marsiah Collins, speaking tonight, she says she never thought she would have to bury her son.

“They tried to portray Marsiah to be out to be a bad person to be a gunman on site. He was never one of those boys Marsiah was a humble sweet kind hearted respectful manner young man.”

Jaunitka Holmes, organizer of this event, says although the shooting did not take place in Opelika, the tragedy has hit home for the Opelika community

“One thing about Opelika is we’re tightening community where when one grieves, all of us grieve when one celebrates we all celebrate. That’s just how we do things, and even just the hero of the tragedy that struck it was a bit much when I got the call I was just so sad.”

Pastor of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, Clifford Jones coming out to speak to those who have been affected by this tragedy.

“It saddens me because so much has been taken away from this community so many lives have been affected and young people’s dreams have been shattered, and it breaks my heart to know that someone has taken such pressure gifts from individuals as well as families.”

A friend of Marsiah Collins says he was a person who would help anyone

“There are very few people that you can meet that would put somebody else first before themselves siah was one of the people that you could always count on whether you just wanted to vent to somebody, you needed a ride anything siah was always there for you.”

The Dadeville Police Department is still on the search for the suspected shooter or shooters. Authorities still need help from the public. The Dadeville Police Chief is asking anyone with photos or videos from Saturday night’s party

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.