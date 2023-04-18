Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

River Dragons to begin playoff run Wednesday vs. Rockers

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s playoff time on the Chattahoochee! The Columbus River Dragons begin their FPHL playoff run on Wednesday at the Motor City Rockers. It’s a best-of-three series, with the Dragons getting the final two games at home.

Game 1 is on Wednesday at 7:30 ET in Michigan and Game 2 is on Friday in Columbus at 7:30 ET. If necessary, the teams will play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday at 7:30 ET inside the Civic Center.

The River Dragons were 3-2 against the Rockers in the regular season.

“Our expectation here is to be in the finals every year.” said River Dragons forward Jay Croop. “We’ve done that so far. I think our momentum is keeping that streak alive and at least making it to the final round.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 32 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.
1 injured in shooting on Diane Ave., Columbus police investigates
Crime scene tape surrounds the area of a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama.
4 dead, 28 injured in Alabama birthday party shooting
At least four people are dead and multiple others are injured following the overnight shooting...
Number of injured Alabama mass shooting victims rises to 32

Latest News

College signings held at Brookstone, Central and Stewart County
College signings held at Brookstone, Central and Stewart County
Columbus High lacrosse prepares for the playoffs
Columbus High lacrosse prepares for the playoffs
Coach Sparks and the Patriots are currently 13-7-1 on the season and 7-3 in region play.
Northside baseball coach “locked in” for his 15th season
After a short time away, the Muscogee Roller Girls are making their way back to the area and...
Muscogee County Roller Derby makes a comeback