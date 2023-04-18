River Dragons to begin playoff run Wednesday vs. Rockers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s playoff time on the Chattahoochee! The Columbus River Dragons begin their FPHL playoff run on Wednesday at the Motor City Rockers. It’s a best-of-three series, with the Dragons getting the final two games at home.

Game 1 is on Wednesday at 7:30 ET in Michigan and Game 2 is on Friday in Columbus at 7:30 ET. If necessary, the teams will play a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday at 7:30 ET inside the Civic Center.

The River Dragons were 3-2 against the Rockers in the regular season.

“Our expectation here is to be in the finals every year.” said River Dragons forward Jay Croop. “We’ve done that so far. I think our momentum is keeping that streak alive and at least making it to the final round.”

