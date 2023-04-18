Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Slutty Vegan restaurant gives update on Columbus construction

(Slutty Vegan)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Last August, a popular Atlanta restaurant announced they would be coming to Columbus. A representative with the highly-anticipated chain shared with News Leader 9 the latest update on the construction.

Slutty Vegan is the actual name of the restaurant, which serves various vegan comfort food items like burgers and sandwiches.

According to the rep, there is no exact opening date for the Columbus location as of now. However, a grand opening will be announced via all Slutty Vegan social media pages when the date is set.

Additionally, if you would like to stay up-to-date on the restaurant, you can text 678-846-3255.

The Columbus location will replace the China Express building located on Manchester Expressway.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the crash occurred on Lee Road 179 - near the intersection of Lee Road...
Smiths Station teen killed in single-vehicle crash near Lee Road 179
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 32 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Evening fire damages local auto repair shop on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Evening fire damages building on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
One injured in overnight shooting near Lois Ave. in Columbus
One injured in overnight shooting near Lois Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

Aflac’s first African American female president retires
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Georgia’s first Tim Hortons under construction on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
BBB warns of contracting scams during cleanup from recent Troup County storm
Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host small business boot camp