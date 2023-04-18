Business Break
Staying sunny, Getting warmer each day

Tyler’s forecast
From chilly Tuesday morning to pleasantly warm Tuesday afternoon... temperatures get a little warmer each day this week.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our sunny streak of weather continues for the next few days. This will allow the air to get a little warmer each day.

Lots of sun on this Tuesday. A few high clouds at most. After starting off in the upper 30s to mid 40s, we’ll have a warmer afternoon with much lighter winds. Highs mostly between 80 and 83 degrees.

From sweaters and sleeves to shorts and t-shirts, that's what we get Tuesday.
From sweaters and sleeves to shorts and t-shirts, that's what we get Tuesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mainly clear tonight. Still quite cool overnight, just not as chilly. Lows will mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s early Wednesday.

Not quite as chilly early Wednesday with lows mostly in the mid 40s to near 50.
Not quite as chilly early Wednesday with lows mostly in the mid 40s to near 50.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny and even warmer Wednesday afternoon. Still not humid, but highs will climb into the mid 80s, with some upper 80s possible in the normally warmer spots south.

We'll reach the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.
We'll reach the mid 80s Wednesday afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Thursday looks to be our warmest day with lots of upper 80s expected. Friday’s our transition day. Still warm, but clouds will start increasing and it may be a touch more humid. There is a slight chance of rain during the day at this point. However, rain chances go up by Saturday when scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast ahead of a cold front.

No rain until at least Friday afternoon. The best coverage is expected Saturday.
No rain until at least Friday afternoon. The best coverage is expected Saturday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

This cold front will again bring a noticeable change for the second half of the weekend and early next week. It turns sunnier, drier and much cooler. Highs Sunday and Monday in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows will be back in the 40s! It looks like we’ll have a very slow warming trend next week.

After a sunny next few days interrupted by a brief rain chance, it dries out and cools down...
After a sunny next few days interrupted by a brief rain chance, it dries out and cools down again by the second half of the weekend and early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

