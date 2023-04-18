Business Break
Teen dies in single-vehicle crash in Chambers County

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a teenager in Chambers County.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a teenager in Chambers County.

According to officials, a single-car crash occurred on Monday, April 17, at approximately 6:45 p.m. Officials say the 17-year-old Roanoke teen was not wearing a seatbelt when the 2007 Honda Accord that he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit a tree.

The teen was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Honda, a 16-year-old juvenile, also of Roanoke, was injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Chambers County 268, approximately 10 miles west of Roanoke, in Chambers County.

Authorities are investigating the crash.

