United Way hosts Breakfast of Champions celebration

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley hosting their Breakfast of Champions Celebration honoring community volunteers and partners.

The event is the first of event of the year with St. Francis Emory Healthcare being the sponsor for all United Way major events.

CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, Ben Moser, says this year’s campaign goal was to raise over seven million dollars.

The group hit the mark and raised more than $7.5 million.

Moser says the money stays in the community.

“It enables us to invest back in the community, invest back into our partner agencies and the amazing work they are doing, as well as our own strategies at the United Way,” said Moser. “Community Schools United, 211, Home for Good, Poverty Reduction, and of course our community reinvestment process, where we do invest that money in the community through our partners.”

Moser encourages the community to get behind the United Way, and hopes people can see them for the catalyst for change within the community.

