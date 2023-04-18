Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Winners announced in Fort Benning’s Best Ranger Competition

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the toughest soldiers in the world have been battling it out on Fort Benning.

The Best Ranger Competition wrapped Monday and the winners have been announced.

Army Captain Luke Ebeling and Specialist Justin Rein, representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, are champions of the 39th Annual Lieutenant General David E. Grange Junior Best Ranger Competition. It started Friday with 56 pairs of soldiers.

Over the last four days, they’ve been running, swimming, climbing, shooting, and doing night navigation. The intense best ranger competition included an urban assault and obstacle courses.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, the crash occurred on Lee Road 179 - near the intersection of Lee Road...
Smiths Station teen killed in single-vehicle crash near Lee Road 179
Reaction following mass shooting in Dadeville
4 people killed, 32 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
Evening fire damages local auto repair shop on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Evening fire damages building on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Shooting investigation at Warren Williams Apartments
One person killed, another injured in Columbus shooting Saturday night
One injured in overnight shooting near Lois Ave. in Columbus
One injured in overnight shooting near Lois Ave. in Columbus

Latest News

Local officials attend Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission’s annual golf tournament
Local officials attend Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission’s annual golf tournament
Winners announced in Best Ranger competition
Winners announced in Best Ranger competition
Local officials attend Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission’s annual golf tournament
Local officials attend Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission's annual golf tournament
Muscogee County School District postpones vote on time change proposal
Muscogee County School District postpones vote on time change proposal