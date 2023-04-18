Winners announced in Fort Benning’s Best Ranger Competition

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the toughest soldiers in the world have been battling it out on Fort Benning.

The Best Ranger Competition wrapped Monday and the winners have been announced.

Army Captain Luke Ebeling and Specialist Justin Rein, representing the 75th Ranger Regiment, are champions of the 39th Annual Lieutenant General David E. Grange Junior Best Ranger Competition. It started Friday with 56 pairs of soldiers.

Over the last four days, they’ve been running, swimming, climbing, shooting, and doing night navigation. The intense best ranger competition included an urban assault and obstacle courses.

