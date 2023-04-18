Business Break
YouTube updates guidelines for eating disorder-related content

This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning...
This photo shows the YouTube app on a phone. YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that users at-risk for eating disorders could imitate.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - One of the top online video platforms is changing how it deals with content related to eating disorders.

YouTube announced Tuesday that it is banning content that features behaviors that at-risk users could imitate including extreme calorie counting or purging after eating.

The ban is for videos that are not focused on recovery.

For recovery-focused videos, YouTube will allow the content but restrict who can see it.

The platform says only users who are logged into the site and are over the age of 18 will be able to view such videos.

YouTube says it also plans to add panels pointing viewers to crisis resources under eating disorder-related content in nine countries, as well as provide resources about how to create less harmful content for creators who violated its policies.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

