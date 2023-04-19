Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

9-year-old boy at risk of losing his emotional support pig due to city ordinance

The Grigoreva family has until the end of the month to figure out what to do with it’s son’s emotional support animal.
By Hailey Tucker and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A boy in Kansas and his family have until the end of the month to figure out what to do with his emotional support animal, a pot-bellied pig, due to a complaint made anonymously to authorities.

The Newton Police Department said it received the complaint and notified the Grigoreva family of Newton’s animal ordinance.

However, the pig, named Ginger, is more than just a pet to 9-year-old Owen.

“I felt depressed, medicine was helping, but I still was depressed. It really made me sad. But, when we got Ginger, it made me much happier,” Owen told KWCH.

Now, Owen is at risk of losing Ginger due to the ordinance.

“It’d make me feel really sad because she’s kind of like a part of my family,” Owen said.

Jessica Grigoreva, Owen’s mother, was saddened to learn she would have to get rid of Ginger by the end of the month. She said she’s going to do everything she can to change the ordinance.

“I just decided that Owen’s come so far in regards to his anxiety and depression that I was going to have to find a way to fight it because I just couldn’t do that to my son and have his mental health go back,” Grigoreva said.

The next city commission meeting is on April 25. Grigoreva said she will be there, advocating for what makes her son happiest.

“He really struggled even with daily interactions, he didn’t really want to leave the house a whole lot,” Grigoreva said. “Ginger interacting with Owen really just brought him out of his depression and made him a whole different kid. I hope that people would do some research and understand that they’re really great animals.”

Owen said he’s hopeful he won’t lose his best friend.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a teenager in Chambers County.
Teen dies in single-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
Muscogee County School Board announces recent leadership changes
Slutty Vegan restaurant gives update on Columbus construction
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
2 teens arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Justice Clarence Thomas
Progressives call for ouster of Justice Thomas
Lin Hui, the giant panda, died Wednesday, six months before she was due to return home,...
Giant panda dies unexpectedly at zoo months before due to return home
Progressives call for ouster of Justice Thomas
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio...
Alabama teens charged with murder in Sweet 16 party shooting