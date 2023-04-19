Business Break
Arrests made in deadly mass shooting in Dadeville

By Jessie Gibson and James Giles
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with other law agencies held a joint press conference on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10 a.m. CST to announce the arrest of two suspects in the deadly mass shooting in Dadeville.

[TAP OR CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE.]

According to officials, the suspects have been named as 17-year-old Tyreik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough, of Tuskegee. Both are charged with four counts of reckless murder each.

Though the suspects are teenagers, authorities say the two will be charged as adults.

Four people are dead and nearly 30 people injured following a shooting in Dadeville on Saturday night, April 15.

Investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report the shooting happened at 10:34 CST on Broadnax Street.

According to Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox, the four victims have been identified as:

  • Philstavious Dowdell, 18, Camp Hill
  • Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, Dadeville
  • Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, Opelika
  • Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, Dadeville
The following agencies will be present: ALEA SBI, the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), United States Marshals Service and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

