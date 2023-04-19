City of LaGrange hosting litter cleaning event

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -The City of LaGrange plans to shut down businesses on Friday, in order to help the city in a litter cleaning event.

Hundreds of city employees and volunteers will be picking up litter around the city starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.

This event will be held in front of LaGrange City Hall on 200 Ridley Avenue, and a quick ceremony will take place before the litter event begins.

City manger Meg Kelsey began this litter clean-up campaign in April 2018 and since then, the city has partnered with community groups, schools, colleges, and businesses.

After the cleanup, city employees and volunteers are invited back to the Sweetland Amphitheatre to have lunch before going back to work at 1:00 p.m.

On Friday, April 21st, community members and area businesses are invited to clean up the community. You can participate in three ways:

- You can show up Friday at 8:00 a.m. in front of LaGrange City Hall, 200 Ridley Avenue in LaGrange. We will have a quick ceremony and then leave from that location to pick up litter in the area.

- You can contact Parks Director Michael Coniglio, mconiglio@lagrangega.org to pick up supplies and pick up in your area

- You can schedule to partner with the City of LaGrange on another litter cleanup. Contact Parks Director Michael Coniglio at mconiglio@lagrangega.org.

The City of LaGrange will be broadcasting live with the morning ceremony on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/lagrangegagov.Media Contact: Katie Mercer Van Schoor, City of LaGrange Marketing/Communications Manager, (706) 883-2055 or kvanschoor@lagrangega.org

