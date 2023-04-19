Business Break
Columbus NAACP, others discuss police department in recently community meeting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The NAACP Columbus Branch and the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance held a community meeting to share some thoughts about the recent events within the Columbus Police Department, notably the departure of Chief Freddie Blackmon.

Leaders and other attendees also gave their input on the strategic plan outgoing Blackmon presented during a city council meeting, before it was known there were plans to let him.

Audience members for the chance to ask community and spiritual leaders questions.

“What we’re talking about and are more concerned about is the process that he was forced to retire, so we’re here talking about the process sharing with the community about the process that we feel was unfair,” said NAACP President of the Columbus Branch Wane Hailes. “You know we’re here tonight with a call to action, and we’re asking for all of the community organizations to come together.”

Many in the community spoke out before the city council in support of Blackmon, believing he was treated unfairly.

His official retirement date is April 30.

