Community holds grand opening for The Banks at Mill Village

By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The community came together to celebrate the grand opening of The Banks at Mill Village.

The apartment complex was unveiled Monday at the former site of Louis T. Chase Homes on 21st Street in Columbus.

The Bank Mill Village is a new 102-unit mixed-income housing development and features a co-location with MercyMed Health Clinic.

“This is a good catalyst for an additional growth in the Mill District. It’s good for the Columbus area and the Mill District as a whole,” Lisa Walters CEO of Housing Authority.

Residents of the community will have access to primary medical onsite, and other services that are offered by MercyMed including preventative dental, behavioral health and wellness services.

The new community has four buildings with 91 affordable units.

The 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes feature spacious interiors with abundant natural light, and fully equipped kitchens.

on top of the other additions...A key feature of this development is the co-location of the MercyMed Health Clinic.

MercyMed is partnering with Mercer University School of Medicine to staff the clinic with a medical provider.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

