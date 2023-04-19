Business Break
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Beulah

By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BEULAH, Ala. (WTVM) - A mobile home in Beulah caught fire Tuesday morning.

The Beulah Fire Department was dispatched to the mobile home on April 18 after a caller stated their front porch had caught fire.

According to officials, firefighters noticed heavy smoked conditions in the sky from a few miles away, and the call was upgraded to a working structure fire.

Multiple mutual aid companies were dispatched to the scene due to the large amount of fire that was located in the void space. The fire was logged under control at 1:47p.m.

According to the Beulah Fire Department, there were no injuries, and the start of the fire was deemed to be an electrical malfunction.

