Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud from staged burglary

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Two brothers have been arrested and charged with first-degree insurance fraud.

According to authorities, 37-year-old Christopher Kelly and 25-year-old Hunter Kelly of Eufaula received $11,000 for the losses sustained during an alleged burglary in July 2020.

While investigating the burglary, investigators found the incident was staged, making the insurance claim a fraud.

The brothers were booked and taken to the Eufaula Jail.

