How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement

You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.(Pixabay)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(Gray News) - If you used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, you can fill out a claim to receive your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement.

If you were a Facebook user during this time, you can submit a claim until August 25. The claim form asks for some personal information and information about your Facebook account.

The settlement is open to anyone who had a Facebook account during that time, even if the account was deleted.

The payments given out will depend on how many settlement class members submit valid claims.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is on September 7, according to the claim website.

Multiple lawsuits were brought against Facebook by users who allege that the company shared their data with third parties such as business partners, advertisers and data brokers.

The litigation began after Facebook was involved in a privacy scandal in 2018 with Cambridge Analytica.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has denied any liability or wrongdoing, according to the claim website.

